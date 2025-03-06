Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 6th

Citigroup, Boeing, Analog Devices, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Celestica, and RTX are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, development, or support of military equipment and defense technologies. These companies often receive significant government contracts, making their revenue streams somewhat insulated from economic downturns and closely tied to national security policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.32. 6,034,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,770,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average of $164.49. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.23. 1,378,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.21 and a 200 day moving average of $221.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE GE traded down $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,060. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.06 and its 200-day moving average is $182.77. General Electric has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $212.19.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $455.32. 582,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Celestica stock traded down $6.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.27. 1,975,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,348. RTX has a 12-month low of $89.44 and a 12-month high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

