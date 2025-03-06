sudeng (HIPPO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.84 Million

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One sudeng token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a total market cap of $42.48 million and $29.84 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sudeng has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,148.50 or 1.00271289 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About sudeng

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00424878 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $28,129,484.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

