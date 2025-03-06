Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Buys 804,320 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer bought 804,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$80,432.00 ($50,906.33).
Academies Australasia Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.46.
About Academies Australasia Group
