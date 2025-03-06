Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Buys 804,320 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer bought 804,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$80,432.00 ($50,906.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.46.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.

