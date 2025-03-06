Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 147,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,771,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSP opened at $177.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

