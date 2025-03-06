iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TMET opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $6.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

