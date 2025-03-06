Robert W. Baird Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $54.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

