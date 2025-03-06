Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCR shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Dale George Babiak bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,915.00. Also, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,887.04. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,648 shares of company stock worth $351,865. Corporate insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources stock traded up C$1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.50. The company had a trading volume of 122,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,604. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$22.75 and a 52 week high of C$37.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

