Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading 12.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.45 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.09). 63,588,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,084% from the average session volume of 5,372,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.50. The firm has a market cap of £794.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

