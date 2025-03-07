Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1416 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 4.0 %

BTDPY traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

