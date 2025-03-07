McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

McRae Industries Price Performance

MCRAA remained flat at $51.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $96.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.32. McRae Industries has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

