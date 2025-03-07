Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Vision

National Vision Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $12.16. 1,993,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. National Vision has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $958.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in National Vision by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 64.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.