Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.87 and last traded at $56.03. Approximately 1,322,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,731,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

