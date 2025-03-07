NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.56. 3,555,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,865,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,537. This trade represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after buying an additional 635,271 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,949 shares during the last quarter. Samsung C&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 511,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

