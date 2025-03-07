SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SOS Stock Performance

Shares of SOS stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,920. SOS has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of SOS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp owned 0.45% of SOS at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

