Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.83 and last traded at $98.72. 8,927,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,414,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

