SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.80 and last traded at $85.54. Approximately 317,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,140,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.77.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

