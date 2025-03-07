Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. Cormark cut Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.57.

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.26. The company had a trading volume of 198,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,176. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$15.88 and a 52-week high of C$23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

