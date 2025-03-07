Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 4.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.91. 810,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,326,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sirius XM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after buying an additional 12,313,544 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,598,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,535,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $46,173,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

