Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,089,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.45 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

