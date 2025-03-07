Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 392,719 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:NSEP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:NSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 392,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NSEP opened at $25.34 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

