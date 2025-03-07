Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,861 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

