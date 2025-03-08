1,751 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $264.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

