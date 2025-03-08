PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,529 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $690,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

