Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

