Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

