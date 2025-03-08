AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $16.80 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,786 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107,908 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $449.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.56 and its 200 day moving average is $487.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

