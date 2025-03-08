ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading 5.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 487,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,304,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPRY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,840.60. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,148,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,246.84. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $4,845,916. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5,168.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,880,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,074 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,253,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,576,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 452,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

