Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $466,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $571.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

