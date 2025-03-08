BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 18,271,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 20,745,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Down 20.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $953.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.