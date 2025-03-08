Bank Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Capital One Financial, and Mastercard are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banks, representing a claim on the bank’s earnings and assets. They allow investors to participate in the financial performance of the banking sector, which is closely linked to economic conditions and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.79. The stock had a trading volume of 54,649,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,994,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.83. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,494,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. 50,645,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,823,769. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE:COF traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.00. 10,064,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.98. 3,161,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $582.23.

