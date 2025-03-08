Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 10% – Here’s Why

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.10 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.32). Approximately 217,104,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,552% from the average daily volume of 13,141,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.90 ($1.20).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.04).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- What is Put Option Volume?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.