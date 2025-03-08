Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 6,934,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 25,620,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,259,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after buying an additional 118,428 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

