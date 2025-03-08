Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.