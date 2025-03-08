Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 953,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 457,930 shares.The stock last traded at $16.10 and had previously closed at $16.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $522.76 million, a P/E ratio of -318.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

