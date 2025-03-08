Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

