E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,751 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,001,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114,701 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $15,125,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

