Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 8th (ACAD, ALEX, AWR, BR, CAPL, CPSS, FARO, GPRO, IEP, PHG)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 8th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.