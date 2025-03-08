Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 8th (ACAD, ALEX, AWR, BR, CAPL, CPSS, FARO, GPRO, IEP, PHG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 8th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.