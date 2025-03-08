Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Granada Gold Mine
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.