Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.