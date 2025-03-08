Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.23), with a volume of 8108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.26).

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

See Also

