dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74.30 ($0.96), with a volume of 1372980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.30 ($0.99).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts forecast that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.21%. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 27.61%.
Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.
