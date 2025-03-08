Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $491.65 and last traded at $495.77. 16,077,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 34,841,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.01.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.83.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
