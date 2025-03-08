Promising Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – March 8th

Shopify, Mondelez International, and Vertiv are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to shares in companies that operate social media platforms or provide related services that enable online networking, content sharing, and digital communication. These stocks are often influenced by trends in user engagement, advertising revenue, and technological innovations, which can lead to significant market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 13,891,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,330,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.74. 13,950,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. 9,669,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,002,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

