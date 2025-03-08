Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 5500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 target price on Yorkton Equity Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.
