WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 147,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 32,275 shares.The stock last traded at $77.11 and had previously closed at $77.94.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTD. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

