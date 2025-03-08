iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

