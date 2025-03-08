Callan Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 164.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,039,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,314,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5,595.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

ZBRA stock opened at $292.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

