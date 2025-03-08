Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,432 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

