Rialto Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 151,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHZ opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

