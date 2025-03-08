19,103 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Hamilton Capital Partners LLC

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000. Visa accounts for about 3.8% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,931. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on V. Bank of America upped their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $345.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.35. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

