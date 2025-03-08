Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $11.74.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

